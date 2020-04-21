Home buying, selling and building still happening during the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus is not stopping the spring housing market from trying to bloom. In fact-- many have taken home selling and buying-- virtual.
The signs of the spring housing market are still all around us. But now, you really don’t have to leave the comfort of home in order to buy.
Agents and companies are making virtual videos showing you how home buying during the pandemic is still possible.
Companys’ are getting creative--finding ways to bring you home tours through your phone or laptop.
“There’s a lot of people who already wanted to change their lives. They already planned to make this move and now we’re just facilitating that. We’re making it easy for them to do in a safe environment,” said Lise Anzelone. She’s the regional sales director for HH Hunt Homes, which builds in Virginia and North Carolina. She says people are relying on zoom and Facetime to see homes.
“Our online sales team is very busy and the people who are interested right now are highly motivated. They definitely have made a plan to make a life change.”
Single-family homes sales in March actually outperformed sales from the same time last year, according to a recent post by the Richmond Association of Realtors.
But, COVID-19 means home selling and buying requires a new playbook — and even more patience than usual.
Experts tell us open houses are just not a great option right now, especially with the social distancing rules.
If someone does come to see your home be prepared to clean it immediately, top to bottom after EACH visit. You may want to put out hand sanitizers for potential buyers.
Ask your agent about creating a video tour. Also, be sure to use teleconferencing and e-signing programs to negotiate contracts. Limit, face to face meetings as much as possible.
