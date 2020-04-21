Henrico Schools opens hotline to answer questions during coronavirus pandemic

HENRICO CO., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools has launched a hotline to help answer any questions while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The HCPS Hotline call center is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The number is 804-501-5655. When you call, you’re asked to mention that you have a question about Henrico County Public Schools.
Questions about technology issues with HCPS laptops and Chromebooks can be addressed to the HCPS Tech Help Desk at 804-328-5207. Parents will have to leave a message and wait for a call back.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.