Free COVID-19 testing gets underway in underserved communities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Higher rates of coronavirus infection are being reported in many mostly minority communities, and so those are the areas that the Richmond-Henrico Health District was focusing on for their community testing.
Tuesday was the kick-off to the nine-day event with 25 registered patients getting tested at the Woodman West Apartment Homes complex in Glen Allen.
“[For] people that have limited financial resources, it’s going to reduce their likelihood for presenting for testing because of the cost barrier. We’re trying to eliminate that cost barrier for people in under-serviced communities," said Dr. Stephen Richard, the county’s clinical director.
The tests are free for patients who register through the health district’s hotline. Dr. Richard says that they would normally cost around $51.
He adds that the testing serves as a means to figure out patterns with infection in relation to race.
Staff was prepared to take on 100 people per event, but only a quarter of that registered for Tuesday,
“We had anticipated having more. We actually are closing up because the winds are picking up and we don’t have anybody else currently registered. Everybody that was registered has been seen," said. Dr. Richard.
The health district says that the following eight testing sites will not be revealed until the day of for safety reasons.
“We don’t want to have crowds...at a testing event because we want to maintain social distancing, and encourage people to maintain social distancing,” added Dr. Richard.
The hotline to register is 804-205-3501.
