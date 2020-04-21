Forecast: Warm and breezy with a few strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for a few severe storms possible mid afternoon
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday afternoon with marginal severe storm risk for a few isolated storms with strong gusts and hail possible. Widespread storms are not expected and risk will be isolated and mainly eastern Virginia.. Best time for central Virginia 2-4pm. Highs lower 70s. (Rain Chance 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Frost possible in the morning otherwise mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, rural areas in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely during the afternoon and night. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance increases to 80%)
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers mostly in the morning. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance 30%)
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the late afternoon/evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 40s, highs mid 60s. (Rain Chance 20%)
