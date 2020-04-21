Colonial Williamsburg extends closure through May 31

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Williamsburg is extending closures through May 31 and will close the Williamsburg Lodge’s hotel operations on May 1.
The expanded closures will not impact employees in the Historic Area, the Art Museums, Operations and related areas who are still working.
“Regular hourly staff in these areas who are unable to work due to the closure will continue to receive full pay and benefits through May while on emergency administrative leave. Scaled pay reductions will remain in place for salaried employees,” a release said.
There will be limited additional furloughs in hospitality.
Colonial Williamsburg will continue health insurance coverage and other benefits for covered furloughed employees.
“We are looking forward to reopening the Historic Area, Art Museums, hotels and restaurants, and are actively preparing by developing plans which include enhanced health and safety protocols. Our overriding objective is to protect the health of our employees, visitors, and members of the community, so the timing will be guided by government and public health officials,” said Cliff Fleet, president and CEO of the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchants Square shops and restaurants continue operating at their discretion and based on state directives.
New and continuing closures include:
- Historic Area interpretive sites and programs
- The Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
- Williamsburg Inn
- Williamsburg Lodge and retail shop
- The Griffin Hotel
- The Woodlands Hotel & Suites
- Most restaurants and most other food and beverage locations
- The Spa of Colonial Williamsburg
- The Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center
- The John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library
- The Custis Square archaeological site
- Bassett Hall
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.