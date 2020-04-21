Chesterfield County unveils tax payment plan applications

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County has unveiled an online application for taxpayers who are seeking payment plan options for personal property and real estate taxes, which are due June 5.
Those interested in applying can do so online or by calling the Chesterfield County Office of the Treasurer at 804-748-1201.
The payment plan options are available for both personal property and real estate taxes, with terms and conditions determined on a case-by-case basis. The applicant should allow for up to two business days for a representative to respond to the application.
“As required by law, participating in a payment plan does not prevent additional interest and fees from accruing on a taxpayer’s account,” a release said.
Tax statements were mailed to applicable citizens and businesses starting on April 17. Balances may also be viewed online.
“Revenue generated by tax payments is used by Chesterfield County to fund a broad range of necessary and essential services, including health services, social services, public safety and more. Maintaining this revenue stream is especially vital during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the county is equipped to meet the evolving needs of community members,” a release said.
For more information and options, click here.
