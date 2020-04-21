Byrd Theatre rolls out virtual screening room amid pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Byrd Theatre is rolling out a virtual screening room amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We must adapt and change to support the needs of our community during this difficult time.” Ted Haynes, president of the Byrd Theatre Foundation, said. “We hope to be open and seeing our patrons in person and offering the great programming people love, but in the meantime, we are offering programming to meet them where they are - at home.”
The theatre has partnered with independent distributors to release films digitally during their theatrical release phase in a virtual screening room.
Patrons can “rent” the film and watch from home.
The theatre will receive a portion of the revenue, and new films get added almost weekly.
For more information and to buy tickets to the virtual showings, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.