Before calling for reopening economies, ask yourselves who’s expendable

Here’s a question for all those people rushing headlong to reopen the U.S. economy, some of whom protested in various state capitals over the past week, including here in Virginia.
Which one of your children, siblings or parents should be sacrificed on the altar of Wall Street so that consumer spending can return to normal during the ongoing COVID19-outbreak?
If you’re married or have a partner, have you flipped a coin to determine which one of you is more expendable?
Have you re-read Shirley Jackson’s classic short story, “The Lottery,” as a primer on such human offerings?
I’ll wait for your answer.
Many folks — conservative politicians, business groups and gun-rights activists among them — have screamed “Enough!” Their gut tells them it’s time to rehire millions of laid-off employees, sit down in restaurants for dinner again and gather in ballparks, arenas and concert venues to cheer on athletes and entertainers.
They say it’s time to quit or curtail the social distancing that’s prevented the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections from rising even higher nationwide.
Politics is part of this, of course: President Donald Trump, with his botched leadership and slow response during the outbreak, has defended the recent citizen protests and said some governors “have gone too far” with their restrictions.
I’m not on their side.
I trust the scientists and infectious-disease experts, thank you. When they say we can go outside without a mask and shake hands sans regret, I’ll follow that advice.
I listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert – and one of the few officials willing to publicly correct the president’s lies and falsehoods. Again on Monday, he warned against reopening the country too soon.
“Unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Fauci said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He added: “So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back.”
Besides, could you imagine Americans reverting to social distancing after the rules are relaxed? Given our nature, voluntary compliance will be that much tougher the second time around.
