Additional testing site will open at Rite Aid location in Colonial Heights
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 21, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated April 21 at 12:12 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Rite Aid announced that an additional self-swab testing site will open at a location in Colonial Heights.

The site will be located at 3210 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

The testing site will utilize self-swab tests and will be administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.

Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website.

Rite Aid has a total of 25 self-swab testing sites opened across eight states.

Rite Aid will be able to conduct nearly 5,000 tests daily across all locations.

