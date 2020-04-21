Additional testing site will open at Rite Aid location in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Rite Aid announced that an additional self-swab testing site will open at a location in Colonial Heights.
The site will be located at 3210 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
The testing site will utilize self-swab tests and will be administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists.
Eligible people will be required to pre-register and schedule appointments on the company’s website.
Rite Aid has a total of 25 self-swab testing sites opened across eight states.
Rite Aid will be able to conduct nearly 5,000 tests daily across all locations.
