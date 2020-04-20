Virginia Dept. of Corrections to ‘dramatically increase’ COVID-19 testing of inmates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will be sending staff to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) facilities to dramatically increase the testing of offenders.
The VADOC along with VCU Health, the University of Virginia, the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services and the VDH will be sending and ordering hundreds of additional tests to these facilities.
The VADOC says medical professionals there are working around the clock to provide care to offenders during this pandemic and will be testing all symptomatic offenders.
This increase in testing will give the VADOC a better picture of what is happening at each of Virginia’s correctional facilities and will allow us to reduce the spread of the virus.
To date, 434 VADOC offenders have been tested for COVID-19. Currently, 116 offenders have active COVID-19 cases, and 50 staff members have active COVID-19 cases.
Last week the VADOC began point prevalence testing, which involves testing asymptomatic offenders and gives us a snapshot in time, testing for surveillance purposes rather than just symptoms. This enables us to monitor and treat positive cases sooner, rather than after symptoms develop. Point prevalence testing has been done at Harrisonburg CCAP and Haynesville Correctional Center and will be done this week at Deerfield Correctional Center.
Deerfield Correctional Center, with a large at-risk population, is following CDC guidelines for long-term care facilities in its assisted living unit and its infirmary. To protect our geriatric and at-risk offenders to the greatest extent possible, the VADOC medical team is working with the state’s eastern regional health department, local health department, health department emergency management, VADOC security operations, Armor Correctional Health Services, UVA, and VCU to test the entire facility and staff. This will begin today, and 1600 tests will be needed.
VADOC employees, like all state employees, normally coordinate their COVID-19 testing through their healthcare provider, not their employer. However, due to the at-risk population at Deerfield Correctional Center, all employees at Deerfield will be tested by VADOC.
The VADOC is operating under a Pandemic Response Manual that follows American Correctional Association guidelines. The Department continues to plan for every possible contingency, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for corrections and working closely with the Virginia Department of Health.
All VADOC facilities are following the DOC’s pandemic sanitation plan, and offenders and staff are required to wear appropriate PPE at all times, including medical-grade PPE, such as N-95 masks, when appropriate. Virginia Correctional Enterprises manufactures both utility face masks and cleaning supplies approved by the EPA for use in combating the coronavirus, so there is no shortage of either in the facilities.
