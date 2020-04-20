Video captures suspected car thief driving away in Richmond

April 20, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 7:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen late Monday morning.

Police were called around 11:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bainbridge Street for the report of a motor vehicle theft.

The owner of the vehicle said he left his gold Land Rover running while he went into a nearby business.

Police said the suspect then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

Video captured the suspect driving off.

A cellphone inside the vehicle was later recovered near Everett Street and East 17th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

