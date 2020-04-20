Victim in suspicious death in Chesterfield identified

(Source: WVUE)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 20, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 1:01 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say the victim in a suspicious death has been identified.

At around 7:30 p.m., on April 19, police were called to the area of Holiday Bowl located at 11400 Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a suspicious situation.

After arriving on the scene, officers located Pamela S. Newcomb, 55.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was a homicide.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

