On This Day: In 1861, Robert E. Lee resigns from US Army

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On April 20, 1961, just days after he was offered command of the Union forces, Robert E. Lee resigns from the United States Army after decades of service.
Lee opposed secession but was loyal to the will of Virginia.
When Virginia seceded from the Union - Lee said he had no choice but to follow. He refused to invade the South and fight against his family members.
Learn all about this internal struggle with the help of William Rasmussen, senior curator of museum collections at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, in Episode 1 of season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
