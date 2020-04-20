Richmond, Henrico Health Districts offering free COVID-19 testing at community locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will be offering free COVID-19 testing this week to residents in the Woodman West and Henrico Arms neighborhoods.
Health officials said if you live near these neighborhoods and are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath and cough or a fever, call the Health District hotline at 804-205-3501 for more information.
Other free COVID-19 testing is being offered to those who may not have insurance or whose insurance does not cover COVID-19.
The purpose of the testing is to provide access to testing in vulnerable communities where residents may not have access.
Locations are not being disclosed to enable an orderly and efficient testing operation.
