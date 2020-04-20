Petersburg fire station closes, firefighters angry over handling

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Controversy is brewing in Petersburg over the closure of a fire station, but city leaders say they had to do it due to a drastic reduction of finances because of the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, firefighters took to social media in a rage because they say they weren’t given advance warning of when they would have to pack up and go.
Firefighters are also concerned about how quickly they’ll be able to get to an emergency. That’s because they’re now merging two stations into one. One firefighter who worked Monday morning asked not to be identified. He says a call crews responded to took about 12 minutes to get to, which is double the time it would’ve taken normally.
"The firefighters over here been told to clear this station completely,” retired firefighter Gene Beemer said. He posted a Facebook Live video Saturday when Petersburg firefighters were told to get here quick to clear out Station 4.
"No explanations,” Beemer said. "{They’re} pulling more trucks to pull more equipment out of here…They’re pulling appliances out, stoves out, beds out, everything out of that station,” Beemer continued.
It didn’t sit well with the retired sergeant.
“It’s killing these guys’ souls that they don’t have the deceny or respect of the guys to say, ‘hey, let’s have a meeting, we’re going to let you know what’s going on ahead of time and why,’” Beemer said.
City leaders say Petersburg is expected to lose $1.6 million before July due to fewer funds coming in amid coronavirus.
Years ago a consultant recommended shutting down a fire station to save money. Around that time, firefighters at Station 4 complained about mold issues, something the city tried to resolve as recent as last year.
But what really added fuel to the fire is when city leaders say a few firefighters from Station 4 responded to a scene where they helped someone who tested positive for coronavirus. They say those crew members were not wearing the protective gear they were provided with - leading to possible exposure of fellow firefighters. Fortunately, no firefighters tested positive.
"You’re taking their fire station away from them and you’re taking the protection away from these businesses,” Beemer added.
"I’m looking at that and looking at ways strategically we may have to reposition ourselves down the road to help with response time. All those factors are being considered daily,” Public Safety Director Chief Kenneth Miller said.
City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides says she met with some fire leaders Monday to apologize about how the abrupt pack up happened over the weekend. She wants leaders to do a better job incorporating firefighters in the decision-making process as they move forward. The way forward, by the way, includes more proposed cuts in next year’s budget.
