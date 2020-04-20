News to Know for April 20: Guidelines for states’ to reopen; Over 8,500 COVID-19 cases in Va.; Low-income community testing; Rain all week-long

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Rain returns Monday with below-average through most of the week.
Rain likely, especially during the morning and afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
The Trump administration has issued new guidelines for states, individuals and employers on how to gradually revive activity and ease up on social distancing in areas where coronavirus cases are on the decline.
The guidelines, distributed to governors Thursday, are published under the headline “Opening Up America Again.”
They follow concerns voiced by President Donald Trump about the need to get more people back to work and to shopping as millions of Americans lose their jobs.
The guidelines include three phrases.
The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.
President Donald Trump said Sunday, “We're getting close to a deal.”
Along with the small business boost, Trump said the negotiators were looking at "helping our hospitals," particularly hard-hit rural health care providers.
A deal could be announced Monday, the president said at a White House briefing.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 8,537 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 277 deaths and 1,422 hospitalizations throughout the state Sunday.
So far, 54,733 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 584
- Chesterfield: 311
- Richmond: 231
- Hanover: 84
- Goochland: 55
- Petersburg: 21
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
Two residents at the Discovery Village At West End, an Independent Living community for seniors in Henrico, died from coronavirus.
“Given the close relationships between our community team members and our residents, it saddens us greatly that our friends and neighbors have passed away and we send our deepest condolences to their families," the facility said in a statement Sunday.
The facility says it currently has positive cases of COVID-19 affecting residents and a few team members but did not disclose a number. They say all are self-quarantined.
Saturday morning, Cedarfield Retirement received notice from the Virginia Department of Health that one of its Health Care residents has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident has been isolated in their health care center room for several days and is now under quarantine.
The Cedarfield healthcare team has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health’s Henrico Health District (VDH). Working within guidelines set forth by the CDC, the resident was tested for COVID-19 when they began experiencing symptoms.
Cedarfield is working closely with VDH to limit exposure to other residents, team members, and families.
While not wide-spread, the move will help the city hall and the local health department get a better idea of how vast the virus problem really is.
Mayor Levar Stoney and the local health department will roll out testing next week into low-income communities and communities of color.
“If you do contract it if you are black and brown and you have other underlying conditions, it could lead to your death," said Stoney.
Three newly formed groups came together Thursday morning to protest Virginia’s stay-at-home order and executive order closing non-essential businesses.
There’s growing frustration over Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s executive order closing non-essential businesses until May 8.
About 30 people, including families, gathered inside Capitol Square near the Governor’s Mansion.
Another “Reopen Virginia” rally is scheduled for this weekend at the Capitol at 11:00 a.m.
New state data will record the number of people who have been discharged from a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus - the first glimpse at how many people are recovering from the virus in the state.
As of Sunday, April 19, 1,267 people have been discharged following hospitalization for coronavirus. The state also reports that it currently has just over 5,853 beds available with only 21 percent of its ventilators in use.
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout Virginia, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) is also keeping track of the state’s hospital bed and ventilator availability.
NBC12 will be hosting a virtual town hall with Governor Ralph Northam, Mayor Levar Stoney and Dr. Danny Avula.
