3 more lawsuits filed against Virginia Tech in hazing case

ROANOKE, Va. - Three Virginia Tech students have filed lawsuits against the university over its handling of alleged hazing policy violations at a student military organization ceremony.
The Roanoke Times reports the lawsuits were filed in federal court last week by three former members of the school’s Corps of Cadets.
The plaintiffs say university officials violated their due process rights during a disciplinary hearing in which they were accused of mistreating underclassmen at a Corps event.
The newspaper reports twelve cadets were suspended as a result.
The plaintiffs’ attorney says they deny the allegations.
A university spokesman says the school followed its policies and hasn’t yet been served the lawsuits.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)