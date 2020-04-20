Mayor Stoney declares it Earth Week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has declared April 20-24 Earth Week in Richmond.
Earth Day falls on April 22 and it will be the 50th year for its celebration.
Stoney will be hosting a Facebook Live on Wednesday at noon, along with RVA Green 2050, which is a state-of-the-art equity-centered, climate action and resilience planning process to accelerate efforts on community-wide decarbonization and resilience.
The Facebook discussion will center around equity, resilience and sustainability in the face of crises like COVID-19 and climate change.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.