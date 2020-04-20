Marginal severe risk eastern Virginia Tuesday

A few isolated strong storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon

Marginal severe risk eastern Virginia Tuesday
RPM model forecast for Tuesday mid-afternoon (Source: The Weather Company)
By Jim Duncan | April 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 5:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has eastern Virginia under a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday, but what does that mean?

On a scale of 1 to 5, marginal is the lowest category, and is the one most often seen. It indicates that there is an isolated risk for damaging wind gusts (by definition 58mph or greater) and/or large hail and/or an isolated tornado. While it implies a relatively low risk overall, it still merits attention since even a few damaging gusts can be notable. Tuesday’s marginal risk is mainly for a few isolated strong gusts or hail. Here is SPC’s outlook map:

There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorm Tuesday over eastern Virginia
There is a marginal risk for isolated severe thunderstorm Tuesday over eastern Virginia (Source: SPC and The Weather Company)

Here is the RPM model radar forecast for Tuesday afternoon showing only limited coverage of any storms with the cold front

RPM model forecast for Tuesday mid-afternoon
RPM model forecast for Tuesday mid-afternoon (Source: The Weather Company)

Here’s a reminder you can get weather ANY TIME, including severe weather alerts via our NBC12 Weather App

Now's a great time to download our NBC12 Weather App
Now's a great time to download our NBC12 Weather App (Source: NBC12)

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.