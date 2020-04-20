Marginal severe risk eastern Virginia Tuesday

On a scale of 1 to 5, marginal is the lowest category, and is the one most often seen. It indicates that there is an isolated risk for damaging wind gusts (by definition 58mph or greater) and/or large hail and/or an isolated tornado. While it implies a relatively low risk overall, it still merits attention since even a few damaging gusts can be notable. Tuesday’s marginal risk is mainly for a few isolated strong gusts or hail. Here is SPC’s outlook map: