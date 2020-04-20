Legal Aid Justice Center sends letter demanding Dept. of Juvenile Justice keep youth safe

Deane says in the past, the LAJC has sent letters to Governor Ralph Northam and the Bon Air Juvenile Correction Center’s Director, Dr. Valerie Boykin “with a number of concerns, including concerns about the health and safety of prisoners in both the youth and adult criminal legal systems. We followed up on March 26th with a letter to Director Boykin at the Department of Juvenile Justice with more specific concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19 at Bon Air, and with requests that DJJ begin to immediately release any youth who don’t pose an immediate safety threat.”