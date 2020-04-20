Lawyers ask for James Alex Fields Jr. to be sanctioned for allegedly destroying evidence

(Source: (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File))
April 19, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 7:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man who drove a car into a crowd, killing Heather Heyer, during the 2017 Unite the Right Rally could be in more legal trouble.

Plaintiffs in a civil suit against James Alex Fields Jr. say that Fields should be sanctioned for allegedly destroying documents and ignoring calls to turn over evidence.

According to a report from our news partner The Daily Progress, Fields was asked to provide electronic devices and log-in information.

His defense says he has complied as much as possible.

