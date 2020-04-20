Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

NORTHAM-TRUMP
Northam defends gun control bills after Trump's critique
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is defending recently signed gun-control legislation after President Donald Trump accused the state of “trying to take your guns away.” Northam did not directly engage Trump when asked about the president’s critique Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” But Northam defended the legislation itself. He said the bills he signed into law came after voters elected a Democratic majority to the General Assembly because they were upset with Republican inaction in the face of mass shootings. Northam did take a jab at Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the president has been unable to deliver necessary testing equipment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s total case count above 8,500. The numbers released Sunday by the state health department show an increase in the death toll from 258 to 277. The number of new cases increased from 8,053 to 8,537. The increase of nearly 500 cases Sunday is lower than what’s been reported the last few days, but over the last few weeks the numbers released by Virginia on Sundays have often been lower, only to resume at higher rates as the week goes on.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SLUMPING COAL
Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The coal industry was already hurting before the coronavirus, and the pandemic has made things much worse. Lockdowns have shut off lights in offices and schools, sapping demand for electricity provided by coal-fired power plants. Coal production in the U.S. is now expected to drop 25% in 2020. The federal government hasn't acted on the industry's request for $822 million in relief or a union's concerns about the safety of miners at risk of catching the virus. The worldwide decline in electricity consumption has resulted in at least one benefit — clearer skies and lower pollution.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-WHAT'S-CHANGED?
Tradition-bound Washington adjusts to life in a pandemic
WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation's capital, like most of the nation itself, is largely shuttered. Everything from the annual White House Easter Egg Roll to a lavish state dinner for the Spanish royals has been scrapped. The few congressional lawmakers still required to show up to Capitol Hill during the spring recess are scouring the internet or turning to family members for help sewing homemade masks. Wealthy political donors are still raising money for politicians, but in exchange for a spot in a Zoom meeting instead of the opportunity to mingle over wine and passed hors d’oeuvres in hotel ballrooms.
SLAVE AUCTION MARKER
Virginia high court rejects bid to keep slave block in place
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has rejected a petition to prohibit the city of Fredericksburg from moving a historic slave auction block. The sandstone block was installed in the city’s downtown in the 1840s. After years of debate the city council voted to moved the block to a museum. A judge upheld the move after business owners in the city sued to keep the stone where it is. But in February the judge delayed implementation of the order so the Supreme Court could take up the case. City officials say plans to move the block are currently on hold because of the coronavirus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia coronavirus cases increase by more than 550
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health authorities are reporting more than 550 new coronavirus cases, one of the largest 1-day increases since virus arrived in the state. The numbers released Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health also show the state’s death toll from COVID-19 increased from 231 to 258. That’s more than a 10 percent increase in a single day. The number of coronavirus cases reported Saturday increased to more than 8,000. That’s an increase of more than 560 from the nearly 7,500 cases reported Friday. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Friday that the rate of new coronavirus cases in the state is still increasing.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-JUVENILE DETENTION
Virginia juvenile detention center new coronavirus hotspot
BON AIR, Va. (AP) — Coronavirus has erupted inside a juvenile detention center in Virginia where officials said Friday 25 kids tested positive. That accounts for a quarter of all cases reported at youth facilities nationwide. Children’s rights advocates and health experts have been warning state officials for weeks that it was just a matter of time before the virus took off inside juvenile facilities. They have called on Gov. Ralph Northam to start releasing as many children as safely possible from centers, including at the newly hit Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center outside Richmond. More than half the 97 kids who have tested positive are in Virginia and Louisiana.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS-WITNESS REQUIREMENT
Virginia sued over witness requirement for absentee ballots
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal court to block Virginia election officials from requiring that absentee voters find a witness to watch them sign their ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of three voters and the League of Women Voters. The lawsuit says the witness requirement could cause “massive disenfranchisement” of Virginia voters. Under state law, any voter who submits an absentee ballot by mail must open the envelope containing the ballot in front of another person, fill out the ballot and then ask the witness to sign the outside of the ballot envelope before it is mailed.