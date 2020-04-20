Kids Create Thank You Drawings for Goochland First Reponsders

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A big thank you for first responders in Goochland from the tinniest hearts.
Kids at the Kiddie Academy of West Creek created thank you pictures for county fire and rescue crews. They used their footprints to create drawings of a fire truck with the message “thank you for all you do.”
On Friday, staff members delivered the cards and donated care supplies to fire stations #1 and #3.
The first responders were also treated to a free lunch.
Kiddie Academy of West Creek remains open to help essential workers who are in need of emergency childcare. The center is offering a limited number of temporary openings. For additional information call 804-362-2362.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.