Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The possibility of Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal-scoring record is a big part of the two players' first joint interview. The conversation will air Monday on NBC Sports Network with hockey still on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ovechkin is sitting on 706 goals in his pursuit of The Great One’s record of 894 that has long seemed out of reach. The Washington Capitals captain has a league-leading 48 goals this season and could lose the remaining 13 games because of the pandemic. But the time away and focus on the chase could drive Ovechkin to play long enough to break the record.