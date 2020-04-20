Henrico police: Husband charged with 2nd-degree murder in wife’s death

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide in Henrico’s west end.
Henrico police said officers responded to the 2300 block of Brookwater Drive around 7 a.m. for a “suspicious situation".
Initially a police spokesperson said they were conducting a death investigation.
“I heard my parents both talking about all the activity out in front of the house," said Mitchell Beebe, who lives in the neighborhood. "There was probably 10 or 12 squad cars here, an ambulance and two fire trucks.”
At the scene, police found the body of a woman and her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination and determination of the cause of death.
“We did see a man come out of the house in handcuffs," Beebe said. "They put him in the squad car. As the investigators started to arrive they questioned him it seemed like, put him back in the car and he was driven away.”
Police arrested and charged Michael Louis Barron, 53, with second-degree murder. He’s accused of killing his wife Mui Ung Barron, 64.
“It’s unsettling," Beebe said. "To think that at some point that night someone may have been violently harmed or attacked about 150 yards away is kind of unsettling.”
Officers had Brookewater Drive blocked off for nearly nine hours as police investigated the death.
Beebe and other neighbors said the area is fairly quiet.
“It’s certainly unusual around here,” Beebe said. “Pretty much the only time we see police is when they’re running radar out on the road there.”
Now neighbors are dealing with the unknown act of violence committed just doors away from them.
“Just praying for that family I guess," Beebe said.
Barron is being held at Henrico Jail West and is expected to appear in court this week.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.