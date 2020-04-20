A Henrico facility’s outbreak was among nation’s deadliest at a nursing home. Experts say others are just as vulnerable.

Wright said that included first testing negative for influenza and other viral respiratory diseases, a process that could take up to a week. The deal with Genetworx wouldn’t be finalized until March 23. So, for the first crucial days of the outbreak at Canterbury — among the most deadly wave of COVID-19 cases known at any long-term care facility in the U.S., The New York Times reported last week — staff were sending samples to a lab in California to try to learn whether the virus was spreading among its intensely vulnerable population.