A Henrico facility’s outbreak was among nation’s deadliest at a nursing home. Experts say others are just as vulnerable.

In late March, staff at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare in Henrico turned to Genetworx, a private diagnostic lab in nearby Glen Allen, to begin testing residents for COVID-19 — the disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.
The Henrico County Health Department urged them to be cautious. In a March 25 letter to Dr. Jim Wright, medical director of the long-term care facility, Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula pointed out that the company hadn’t yet been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to run tests for COVID-19.
“[Emergency use authorization] and [Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments] status is still pending for their COVID-19 assay,” Avula wrote, referring to federal designations designed to ensure the tests deliver accurate results. “We understand the need to utilize this capability in the setting of an outbreak to attempt proper cohorting. In particular, a negative should be cautiously interpreted if the clinical signs and symptoms are consistent with COVID.”
Wright said the facility had no choice. Canterbury had reported its first suspected case of coronavirus two weeks before Avula sent the letter — a follow-up to two onsite visits by the Virginia Department of Health. By late March, nine residents had confirmed cases, two had died, and three health care workers were sick.
While the first few residents began displaying symptoms on March 11, VDH didn’t begin testing patients at the state lab until March 17, Wright said. Even then, residents had to meet onerous requirements to qualify for the state’s rapid-turnaround testing.
Wright said that included first testing negative for influenza and other viral respiratory diseases, a process that could take up to a week. The deal with Genetworx wouldn’t be finalized until March 23. So, for the first crucial days of the outbreak at Canterbury — among the most deadly wave of COVID-19 cases known at any long-term care facility in the U.S., The New York Times reported last week — staff were sending samples to a lab in California to try to learn whether the virus was spreading among its intensely vulnerable population.
“That was a time when Virginia simply did not have access to rapid testing,” Wright said. By the time the facility received those initial results, on March 22, its first resident had died from the disease.
It would take another eight days for Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a full stay-at-home order for Virginia, and more than two weeks for him to announce a long-term care task force to direct resources to the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Between the start of the outbreak at Canterbury and the task force’s first meeting on Thursday, more than 40 residents at the facility would die (the death toll was approaching 50 as of Sunday) and at least 63 other long-term care facilities would report their own outbreaks, according to data on the VDH public surveillance dashboard, which often lags behind other reports.
