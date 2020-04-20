HANSON, Toby Keith will perform at Innsbrook After Hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours announced that HANSON and Toby Keith will be performing at Innsbrook After Hours this summer.
Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac, started the band HANSON when they were young.
The brothers started performing classic rock, soul music and their own material, making for a unique harmony of soulful rock.
After five years, HANSON released two albums and saw a meteoric rise with their hit single “Mmmbop,” which received multiple Grammy nominations.
HANSON has never been driven by trends or fame but instead is fueled by the personal drive to create great art, inspire connection and cultivate community.
Those qualities are at the root of the band’s longevity and lasting connection with fans.
HANSON will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on July 22.
Toby Keith is one of the modern era’s most complete self-directed hitmakers.
From the moment he released his debut, hit single “Should’ve Been A Cowboy," the engine driving everything has been the music. He writes it. He arranges and produces it. And he releases it on his own record label, Show Dog Nashville.
At the core is his songwriting, as recognized in his 2015 induction into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City.
Waterloo Revival is set to open for Toby Keith on Aug. 1 at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion.
Tickets for both shows go on sale on April 24th at 10:00 a.m. on Innsbrook After Hours website or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX.
A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week. Gates for both concerts are set to open at 5:00 PM. No refunds.
