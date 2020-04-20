Gray Television, NBC12 special ‘Singing for Your Supper’ raises over $22,000 for FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 special called ‘Singing for Your Supper’ raises over $22,000 for FeedMore.
More than 50 Gray Television stations participated in a one-hour telethon to benefit local food banks in their markets.
Local messages were customized in each station’s broadcast and drove donations directly to the local station’s area food bank.
Performers for the special include Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.
Gray Television and its participating stations donated more than $100,000 for hunger relief and local COVID-19 response efforts.
“Singing For Their Supper” was hosted by Joe Stevenson and produced in partnership with Gluestick Music and Gray’s WRDW (CBS) in Augusta, Georgia, and WTOC (CBS) in Savannah, Georgia.
The program aired on April 18 at 7 p.m.
