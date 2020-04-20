Gov. Northam says health dept. will be more transparent with data

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - Governor Ralph Northam says the Virginia Department of Health will be more transparent with its data as for the third straight day, state health authorities are reporting a drop in the state’s number of new coronavirus cases.
During a press conference, Northam said cases will be updated daily by locality to include the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths within that area.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 8,990 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 300 deaths and 1,500 hospitalizations throughout the state Monday.
Numbers released Monday by VDH show 453 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll increased by 23.
The drop in new cases marks the first time since the virus arrived in Virginia that the state has reported three consecutive days of declines. That’s according to data kept by the Virginia Public Access Project.
So far, 56,735 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 598
- Chesterfield: 311
- Richmond: 236
- Hanover: 91
- Goochland: 58
- Petersburg: 21
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Watch it live on NBC12′s website and news app.
Virginia has also created a testing work group in the COVID-19 response. The state lab can do about 300 tests a day and with new equipment from Altria, it will help bring that number to about 400 tests a day.
The CDC will also be sending teams to states to help focus on vulnerable populations.
The peak of coronavirus cases is projected to happen later this week but says Virginians need to cautious as data continues to come in.
The governor also said he spoke with President Donald Trump last week bout steps to reopen the country. Northam says he believes the plan will work as long as citizens following it accordingly, but that Virginia does not meet the first requirement which is a “downward trend” in cases.
Until May 8, recreational and entertainment businesses like bowling alleys, theaters and gyms must remain closed. Non-essential retail can remain open but only if the business can adhere to the 10 people or fewer rule, keep people six feet apart and have proper sanitation products in place.
Police and deputies will be able to enforce this.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
The extension does not impact Virginia’s stay at home order, which will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
Earlier in the week, Northam said Virginia’s peak will happen at the end of this month or in early May. And officials are now using a new model from the University of Virginia to help shape the plan to get back to normal - it indicates social distancing measures are working.
Last week, Northam said he’s proposing an amendment - that would need GA approval - to release offenders with one year or less on their sentence. Virginia Department of Corrections is working to identify those individuals who meet the criteria.
Northam is also recommending the state’s elections set for May be postponed until the general election in November. Under his executive power, he’s already pushed back the June primary. But, that needs approval by the Virginia General Assembly when they meet later this month.
“Postponing these elections is the best way to protect democracy without endangering the public health or violating the stay at home order,” said Northam.
Northam said he’s already spoken to the speaker of the house and leaders inside both political parties here in the state.
With a surge of COVID-19 cases expected in May, Northam announced that the Richmond Convention Center is one of three field hospitals being established across the state. The others are in Northern Virginia and Tidewater.
Over the next few weeks, the convention center will be transformed into a field hospital. The site can hold 432 acute cases or 758 non-acute cases.
“Our surge plan is that to make sure we have a place that when a health system is taking care of a patient, they are almost ready for discharge or towards the end of discharge we can get them out of that facility as they take care of the sickest patients,” said Dr. Daniel Carey, Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
Rewatch the Governor’s previous briefings here:
