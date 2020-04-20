2 Discovery Village At The West End residents die from COVID-19

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - 2 residents at the Discovery Village At West End, an Independent Living community for seniors in Henrico, died from coronavirus.
“Given the close relationships between our community team members and our residents, it saddens us greatly that our friends and neighbors have passed away and we send our deepest condolences to their families," the facility said in a statement Sunday.
The facility says it currently has positive cases of COVID-19 affecting residents and a few team members, but did not disclose a number. They say all are self-quarantined.
To help slow the spread, officials say they "have implemented precautionary testing throughout the community for residents and team members to not only help to stop the spread of this easily transmitted infectious disease, but this also allows an opportunity of early detection for residents and team members so they may seek medical attention sooner; providing them the greatest chance of recovery.”
