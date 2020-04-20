Deputies search for suspect accused of breaking into business, stealing vehicle

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person suspected of breaking into a business and stealing a car. (Source: Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
April 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 4:31 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person suspected of breaking into a business and stealing a car.

On March 26, deputies were called to a commercial burglary that happened along Washington Highway.

Deputies say the suspect broke into the business and stole keys to a vehicle.

The vehicle was later recovered in Ashland after the suspect ran from authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

