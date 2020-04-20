Chesterfield police investigating suspicious death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say suspicious death investigation is underway.
At around 7:30 p.m., on April 19, police were called to the area of Holiday Bowl located at 11400 Jefferson Davis Highway for the report of a suspicious situation.
After arriving on the scene, officers located a deceased woman.
The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.
The cause of death is under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.
