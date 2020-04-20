Chesterfield Food Bank serves more than 330,000 meals, in need of volunteers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield Food Bank continues to serve thousands of meals a week during the coronavirus pandemic.
The food bank has changed its distribution to a drive-thru format. Friday, a Chester woman captured video of a long line of cars - sharing it to social media and encouraging others to donate to the organization.
“I thought, if I put it out there and show the need, we could support them, whether it be through volunteering there or making donations online,” explained Beth Riggs, “It’s humbling and put things in perspective.”
The video has been shared nearly 1,000 times. Riggs, who is a second-grade teacher, says she wanted to show her Facebook friends and family the need in her community but is glad to see others called to action. Riggs donated money through the food bank’s website.
“I always look for how I can make a difference - that’s been hard with teaching online, am I making a difference each day? You can - you can still be in your house and make a positive impact," said Riggs.
CEO and Director of the Chesterfield Food Bank, Kim Hill says the community has stepped in to ensure the food bank can meet the needs in Chesterfield.
“We try to make sure people have two meals a day for seven days at every distribution so with that said, we have given out over 336,000 meals in just six weeks," explained Hill. “I’ve talked to people that just cry because they never thought number one, they would need a food bank, and number two, just the stress on them right now.”
She says the food bank has never served so many people at one time as they have during the pandemic. Hill says they have been working with the Chesterfield Education Foundation, as well as Feed More.
Chesterfield County Public Schools started a fundraiser for the food bank, selling t-shirts that say “Standing Together, Six Feet Apart”
Last week, Chesterfield native and NASCAR champion Denny Hamlin helped donate more than 60,000 meals to the Chesterfield Food Bank.
With help from his primary sponsor, FedEx, the meals donated will provide food to more than 4,000 Chesterfield families for a week.
“We’ve come together as a county, and we are all working together to serve people,” said Hill.
Hill says right now, they need more volunteers to keep up with the demand in the community.
“We really need the volunteers, bring your mask, we give you the gloves, we are practicing social distancing and we put that food in their cars,” said Hill.
