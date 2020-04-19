13-year-old arrested for murder of 16-year-old in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a 13-year-old for a murder that happened Saturday afternoon.
Police responded at approximately 12:57 p.m. to a reported shooting at Appian Way Apartments in the 8400 block of Patriot Boulevard, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.
Once on the scene, officers were directed to the victim who had been fatally shot once in the upper torso, he said.
The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 16-year-old Wakil Grant.
