Vaccinations help protect horses by lowering the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses

“The mortality rate for WNV is 30 percent and up to 90 percent for EEE. Vaccinations are effective for six to 12 months. Many veterinarians recommend vaccination every six months in areas where the disease occurs frequently,” said Dr. Carolynn Bissett, VDACS Interim State Veterinarian. “For the vaccine to be effective, it must be given at least two weeks before the horse is exposed to the virus. To stimulate full immunity, horses must be vaccinated twice, about 30 days apart, during the first year of vaccination.”