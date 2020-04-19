Police searching for woman accused of stabbing husband in chest

By NBC12 Newsroom | April 19, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 8:51 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her husband in the chest early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Wesley Street just after 1 a.m. for the stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a main with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the suspect is the man’s wife – Frances Woodson, 53.

Anyone with information on where Woodson is should call police at 804-861-1212

