Police searching for woman accused of stabbing husband in chest

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are looking for a woman accused of stabbing her husband in the chest early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Wesley Street just after 1 a.m. for the stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a main with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.
Police say the suspect is the man’s wife – Frances Woodson, 53.
Anyone with information on where Woodson is should call police at 804-861-1212
