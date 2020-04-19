Police arrest woman accused of stabbing husband in chest

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have arrested the woman accused of stabbing her husband in the chest early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Wesley Street just after 1 a.m. for the stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.
Police say the suspect is the man’s wife – Frances Woodson, 53. She was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and is charged with aggravated malicious wounding.
She is being held without bond pending her next court appearance.
Anyone with information should call police at 804-861-1212
