Petersburg Police make arrest following reports of shots fired

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, April 17, shortly after 6:00 a.m. police responded to 25 S. Crater Road (OYO Hotel) after reports of shots being fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a window had been shot.
Police recovered video of the incident which showed a suspect and a suspect vehicle.
On Sunday, April 19, before 2:00 p.m. James Wyatt Jr., 48 was taken into custody and was charged with recklessly handling a firearm, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and maliciously discharge a firearm into a dwelling.
Wyatt is being held pending his appearance in court.
