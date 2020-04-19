Petersburg Police make arrest following reports of shots fired

Petersburg police make arrest after shooting (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 19, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 11:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, April 17, shortly after 6:00 a.m. police responded to 25 S. Crater Road (OYO Hotel) after reports of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a window had been shot.

Police recovered video of the incident which showed a suspect and a suspect vehicle.

On Sunday, April 19, before 2:00 p.m. James Wyatt Jr., 48 was taken into custody and was charged with recklessly handling a firearm, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and maliciously discharge a firearm into a dwelling.

Wyatt is being held pending his appearance in court.

