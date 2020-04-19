Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Nearly 500 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the state’s total case count above 8,500.
The numbers released Sunday by the state health department show an increase in the death toll from 258 to 277.
The number of new cases increased from 8,053 to 8,537.
The increase of nearly 500 cases Sunday is lower than what’s been reported the last few days, but over the last few weeks the numbers released by Virginia on Sundays have often been lower, only to resume at higher rates as the week goes on.
