Virginia coronavirus cases increase by more than 550

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia health authorities are reporting more than 550 new coronavirus cases, one of the largest 1-day increases since virus arrived in the state.
The numbers released Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health also show the state’s death toll from COVID-19 increased from 231 to 258.
That’s more than a 10 percent increase in a single day. The number of coronavirus cases reported Saturday increased to more than 8,000.
That’s an increase of more than 560 from the nearly 7,500 cases reported Friday. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Friday that the rate of new coronavirus cases in the state is still increasing.
