Treehouse Realty giving back to First Responders; starts $1500 tab at Mellow Mushroom Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Treehouse Realty of Long & Foster Village of Midlothian has started a $1500 tab at Mellow Mushroom in Midlothian.
Treehouse Realty of Long & Foster Village of Midlothian has partnered with local attorney Hairfield Morton PLC to give back to essential workers and first responders who put their health and safety on the line each day to serve their community.
As a way of saying thank you to front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have started a $1500 tab at Mellow Mushroom in Midlothian. Police, fire, EMS and healthcare workers are all eligible to take advantage of up to $25 of free food per order- all they need to do is mention Treehouse Realty when placing the order.
Mellow Mushroom, located at 1403 Huguenot Rd, is offering their pizzas and other fresh meals for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery. They also allow patrons to refill growlers.
The money will be available starting April 21st and will continue until it has been used up.
Treehouse Realty agents were inspired to give back after the office started a campaign to flood social media with a “messages of hope” to thank first responders and other essential employees working during the pandemic.
