Second positive COVID-19 case reported at Cedarfield Retirement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A second positive coronavirus case has been reported at Cedarfield Retirement.
According to the facility, the resident is currently hospitalized, and it is not yet known when they will return to the community. No other residents or team members are exhibiting symptoms.
Cedarfield’s first case was reported Saturday morning. That resident had been isolated in their health care center room for several days and is now under quarantine.
Cedarfield’s Health Care Management Team is working with the Henrico Health Department to identify any residents or team members who were potentially exposed.
Chris Henderson, President, and CEO of Pinnacle Living which oversees Cedarfield said that the senior living center has been restricting visitation in health services at all their communities which include assisted living, memory support and nursing home care they manage since March 5th.
“Early indications from health department officials are that potential spread of the virus is minimal, because of the precautions and preparedness plans already in place, but we must continue to practice self-isolation, good hand washing, and the use of appropriate PPE,” Henderson said. “We’re encouraging our independent living residents to no travel outside of the community and restrict travel to be as safe as possible.”
The Cedarfield healthcare team is in contact with the limited number of team members who may have been in contact with the resident to communicate and implement interventions as directed by the health department or other health professionals. The resident’s family and physician have also been notified.
“If team members are working at multiple communities we’re asking them to no longer do that and pick which community they would prefer to work at that way we can limit the spread from senior living community to senior living community," Fenderson said.
In the meantime, Pinnacle Living continues to closely monitor the evolving worldwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and will continue to take appropriate precautionary measures to lessen exposure of Coronavirus to its communities.
“We want families to know that their loved ones are receiving the best care we can provide to them in the most loving environment we can,” Henderson said. “The more we talk the more people understand what’s going on and that’s important to us.”
Following guidance from the CDC, VDH, the Virginia Healthcare Coalition, and Cedarfield’s Medical Director, all residents are asked to continue to practice physical distancing. Visitation restrictions will remain in place, all dining venues remain closed, group events and programs continue to be canceled and team members will continue to deep clean common areas and health services areas in the community. These policies will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
"We’ve also followed CDC guidelines and we’ve created isolation areas in our communities to be used if we have an outbreak, " said Henderson “If we have a single resident in a community our plan is to treat them in their room, but if we have more than one, then we’ve got these sterilized, clean, read-to-staff isolation spaces and that’s going to be important for us should this linger on and have more than one case at a time.”
Henderson adds that while steps are being taken to ensure these safety precautions met that residents at Cedarfield remain engaged with each other and their families.
“We’re practicing physical distancing, but social isolation is dangerous,” Henderson said. “Our new mantra is physical distancing and social connection. That social connection is happening through technology via iPad, FaceTime and we have an in-house TV system called Touch Town which gives us an opportunity to do some broadcast work that goes directly into the apartments and cottages healthcare rooms of all of our residents."
Henderson says amenities like their fitness center have gone digital.
“Our fitness team is teaching classes remotely through WebEx or with our in-house television channels and we’re doing those regular broadcast,” Henderson said. "Our team has also done phenomenal work to include good opportunities for worship and praise where they can when they can.”
Cedarfield has also closed all of their dining halls opting to deliver meals directly to residents’ apartments, cottages and memory support rooms its director has been giving community updates through their social media page.
“I am proud of our team and the work already done and I’m confident in our ability to deal with this situation and continue to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents and team members,” Henderson said.
