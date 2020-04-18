Prince George Police investigating fatal crash

PRINCE GEROGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that took place on South Crater Road.
On April 18, at approximately 12:01 a.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred in the 13800 block of South Crater Road.
When officers arrived on the scene they learned that a black Chevy, two-door sedan was traveling northbound on South Crater Road. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway striking two trees on the passenger side of the vehicle
The driver, Carol Murley, 50, Prince George, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the VCU Medical Center.
The passenger, Laura Davis, 47, Prince George, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators preliminary findings revealed the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts, and speed, as well as alcohol, may have been a contributing factor to the crash.
Anyone that witnessed this incident, or anyone with information related to the crash, please contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.
