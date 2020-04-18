Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-JUVENILE DETENTION
Virginia juvenile detention center new coronavirus hotspot
BON AIR, Va. (AP) — Coronavirus has erupted inside a juvenile detention center in Virginia where officials said Friday 25 kids tested positive. That accounts for a quarter of all cases reported at youth facilities nationwide. Children’s rights advocates and health experts have been warning state officials for weeks that it was just a matter of time before the virus took off inside juvenile facilities. They have called on Gov. Ralph Northam to start releasing as many children as safely possible from centers, including at the newly hit Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center outside Richmond. More than half the 97 kids who have tested positive are in Virginia and Louisiana.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia reduces jail population by 17% amid coronavirus
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has reduced its jail population by 17% in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that the jail population in the state was 24,000 on April 7, down 17% from March 1. Virginia has also seen a 67% decline in the number of new commitments for misdemeanors across the state. Northam said the reduction was achieved through various steps, including decreasing the number of low-risk offenders being held without bail in jails and using alternatives to jail such as home electronic monitoring. Critics say the state hasn’t moved quickly enough to reduce the number of people being held in state prisons.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS-WITNESS REQUIREMENT
Virginia sued over witness requirement for absentee ballots
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal court to block Virginia election officials from requiring that absentee voters find a witness to watch them sign their ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of three voters and the League of Women Voters. The lawsuit says the witness requirement could cause “massive disenfranchisement” of Virginia voters. Under state law, any voter who submits an absentee ballot by mail must open the envelope containing the ballot in front of another person, fill out the ballot and then ask the witness to sign the outside of the ballot envelope before it is mailed.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP CREDIBILITY
Experts worry politics will guide voters' virus precautions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Public health experts are becoming concerned that people will use their partisan identification to decide which officials to believe whenever parts of the country start edging back to a new normal. President Donald Trump has wanted to move aggressively toward reviving the country's shuttered economy and phasing out stay-at-home orders from governors. But polls show that people trust Trump to handle the coronavirus pandemic less than they trust federal public health officials or their own governors. That's led to public confusion, which experts say is dangerous as the country battles to withstand the spread of the potentially fatal virus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CAPITAL-REGION
Maryland, Virgina and District coordinating virus response
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Top officials in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia are working closely together to coordinate their response to the coronavirus as all three continue to see a rise in confirmed cases. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser had a conference call Friday. Hogan says they have been in close contact from the beginning of the virus outbreak. They share a common link in proximity as well as the large numbers of federal workers who live and work in and around the nation's capital.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PROTESTS
Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders
A growing number of protests are being staged across the U.S. to oppose stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic. In places like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups, supporters of President Donald Trump, anti-vaccine advocates and others have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As their frustration grows, they’ve started to openly defy the social distancing rules to put pressure on governors to ease them. Some of the protests have been small events, promoted via recently created Facebook groups. Others are backed by groups with ties to Trump.
OBIT-JERRY GIVENS
Jerry Givens, executioner turned death-penalty critic, dies
A man who served as Virginia’s chief executioner for 17 years before going to prison and becoming a prominent voice against capital punishment has died. Jerry Givens was 67. His son, Terence Travers, says Givens died Monday in Henrico, which is outside of Richmond. Travers didn't provide a cause of death but said his father had pneumonia and had tested positive for the coronavirus. Givens spoke out against the death penalty in talks throughout the country. He described the job’s grim intimacy and emotional toll as well as his fears of killing the innocent. Givens served as Virginia’s executioner from 1982 to 1999. He said he presided over 62 executions.
BOMB PLOT-PHARMACIST ARRESTED
Nebraska pharmacist arrested in plot to firebomb competitor
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say a Nebraska pharmacist has been arrested after investigators say he conspired to use explosives to destroy a competitor's pharmacy. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, said in a news release on Friday that 41-year-old Hyrum T. Wilson of Auburn, Nebraska, conspired with another man to firebomb another pharmacy. Officials say the plot was intended to destroy Wilson’s local competition, which he and the co-conspirator believed would increase the volume of prescription drugs his business could obtain, thus allowing the men's drug trafficking operation to expand. Prosecutors say the firebombing plot was uncovered through search warrants.