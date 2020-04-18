Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — This is supposed to be the Washington Redskins' Chase Young draft. The chance to select the Ohio State pass-rusher with the second overall pick is a possible silver lining of a 3-13 season. Young is considered the top defensive player available after putting up 46 tackles and 16 1/2 sacks last year. New Redskins coach Ron Rivera cautioned to wait to see what happens with the No. 1 pick first. He has also taken calls from other teams about trading down. No previous connection to 2019 first-rounder Dwayne Haskins could also put Rivera and his regime in the market for another quarterback.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s one-and-done showing in the playoffs last season shows there's work to be done to make this a Super Bowl-caliber team. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta addressed the run defense last month by trading for Calais Campbell and signing free agent Derek Wolfe. The second-year GM expects to fill a few other gaps during the NFL draft. Armed with the 28th overall pick and eight other selections, DeCosta will seek to improve a team that went 14-2 in 2019 before losing to Tennessee at home in the postseason.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has postponed the May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which is under a stay-at-home order into June. NASCAR suspended its season four events into the year when sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had listed Martinsville as its first race to resume. NASCAR says it is still committed to running all 36 races this year and will consider holding events without fans. To date, eight races have been postponed.
UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman finds himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. Zimmerman occasionally will be offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the third installment, Zimmerman discusses getting other D.C.-area athletes to donate and help raise funds for food and medical supplies for hospital workers dealing with the virus and talks about re-watching Game 7 of the World Series with teammates.