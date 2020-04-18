Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — This is supposed to be the Washington Redskins' Chase Young draft. The chance to select the Ohio State pass-rusher with the second overall pick is a possible silver lining of a 3-13 season. Young is considered the top defensive player available after putting up 46 tackles and 16 1/2 sacks last year. New Redskins coach Ron Rivera cautioned to wait to see what happens with the No. 1 pick first. He has also taken calls from other teams about trading down. No previous connection to 2019 first-rounder Dwayne Haskins could also put Rivera and his regime in the market for another quarterback.