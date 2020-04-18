First positive COVID-19 case at Cedarfield Retirement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday morning, Cedarfield Retirement received notice from the Virginia Department of Health that one of its Health Care residents has tested positive for COVID-19. The resident has been isolated in their health care center room for several days and is now under quarantine.
The Cedarfield healthcare team has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health’s Henrico Health District (VDH). Working within guidelines set forth by the CDC, the resident was tested for COVID-19 when they began experiencing symptoms.
Cedarfield is working closely with VDH to limit exposure to other residents, team members, and families.
"Early indications from health department officials are that potential spread of the virus is minimal, because of the precautions and preparedness plans already in place, but we must continue to practice self-isolation, good hand washing, and the use of appropriate PPE," said Chris Henderson, CEO of Pinnacle Living.
The Cedarfield healthcare team is in contact with the limited number of team members who may have been in contact with the resident to communicate and implement interventions as directed by the health department or other health professionals. The resident’s family and physician have also been notified.
In the meantime, Pinnacle Living continues to closely monitor the evolving worldwide Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and will continue to take appropriate precautionary measures to lessen exposure of Coronavirus to its communities.
Following guidance from the CDC, VDH, the Virginia Healthcare Coalition and Cedarfield’s Medical Director, all residents are asked to continue to practice physical distancing. Visitation restrictions will remain in place, all dining venues remain closed, group events and programs continue to be canceled and team members will continue to deep clean common areas and health services areas in the community. These policies will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.
“I am proud of our team and the work already done and I’m confident in our ability to deal with this situation and continue to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents and team members,” Henderson said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.