Fire Station 4 in Petersburg closing

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fire Station 4 in Petersburg closed its doors as early as Wednesday according to sources.
The City Manager said a budget reduction would include cutting vacant positions at the fire department but viewers have called NBC12 saying active positions were affected as well.
According to sources, the station will consolidate its activities with Fire Station 5.
We’re being told the budget cuts are due to losses of revenue from businesses.
