Disney brings back its “Bedtime Hotline”

ORLANDO, Fla. (WBTV) -Parents and children looking for good news in an otherwise trying time are in luck, thanks to Mickey and Minnie and the rest of the Disney family.
ShopDisney.com announced the return of its Disney Bedtime Hotline, it says, “to help bring a little pixie dust to fans and families everywhere.”
Now through the end of the month, parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY for one of five special messages from Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy or Daisy Duck.
The toll-free messages run through the end of the month.
