Virginia War Memorial seeking submissions for Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial is looking for students to submit their artwork for the Armed Forces Day Student Art Contest.
Armed Forces Day, which is on May 16, is the day for all Americans to celebrate and to honor the men and women who serve in all branches of the U.S. military.
The contest is open to students currently enrolled in grades K-12 in public, homeschooled or private schools within the state.
Artwork submitted will be judged in four grade categories:
- K-2
- 3-5
- 6-8
- 9-12
“The theme for the submitted artwork is ‘home’,” Morgan Guyer, the Memorial’s Assistant Director of Education, said. “The Virginia War Memorial honors those who serve our nation from every town, city and county throughout the state. The artwork should reflect what ‘home’ means to the student artist and to those who serve today or served in the past. What does or did ‘home’ mean to them and why was it worth protecting?”
Entries for the Virginia War Memorial Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest may be two or three-dimensional and should be submitted as a clear photograph.
There are no size requirements or limitations.
Submissions will be accepted in digital format only – in JPG, PNG or PDF format.
Each student is limited to submitting one entry. For more details, click here.
Entries must be received by May 15 to be eligible for consideration.
Appropriate submissions as determined by the Virginia War Memorial staff will be placed in the online digital gallery on the Memorial website beginning on May 16.
The public can vote for their favorites May 16-May 25 with the artwork in each category receiving the highest number of votes announced on May 26.
Submitted art may be printed and displayed at the Virginia War Memorial when COVID-19 emergency restrictions are lifted and it reopens to public visitation.
For additional information regarding the Armed Forces Day Student Artwork Contest, contact Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov .
