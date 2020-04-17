Virginia Strong: Helping each other

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we continue to adjust to our new normal and the new normal that will be here in the coming weeks when government officials provide guidance about re-opening non-essential business and gatherings, the one thing we know is that people need help and you may be one of them.
I have witnessed the generosity of the Central Virginia community especially when we need each other the most. This pandemic has shown all of us that it does not discriminate. Right now we have people and businesses around our region who need help now and will continue to need help into the foreseeable future.
At NBC12, we are finding various ways to help and to do our part. So we decided to partner with the United Way and the Community Foundation to raise funds and awareness during this time of need. We are proudly supporting the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund.
The Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund is designed to be there today, tomorrow and in the recovery months ahead. The Fund is designed to help individuals and entities who need help as a result of COVIT-19.
The Fund is helping people right now and you can too. If you would like to donate or find out more information about the Fund go to:
NBC12.com/donatenow or go to NBC12.com and under the menu look for Donate Now.
Together we can help each other and Stay Virginia Strong.
